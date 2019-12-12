Public fatigue with the possible impeachment of President Trump is growing. Multiple polls have suggested that many Americans are either not interested in the Democratic Party’s impeachment push or don’t approve of it. But there could also be some collateral damage. Clinical forensic psychologist John Huber warns that an endless impeachment cycle could take a toll on the nation as voters witness a “process” which could prove faulty on a very high level.

“If President Trump is impeached I think the average American will continue to have mistrust in our government. Most Americans are upset with the amount of time and energy our politicians have put into this circus. The impeachment actually began the day after the 2016 election, with Democrats stating that they would impeach President Trump,” Mr. Huber tells Inside the Beltway.

“Now they have moved forward with the impeachment process, without President Trump being allowed to present his own witnesses or legal representation. The witnesses the opposition has presented have not been able to present actual testimony, only hearsay testimony. The opposition is moving forward with articles of impeachment that are not substantiated. Middle America is sick of this charade,” he says.

“The hearings have already created a negative effect on the collective mental state of Americans, and the results of this effect will probably surprise everyone in November 2020. Don’t be surprised if we have massive turnover on both sides of the aisle. Many Americans are tired of the childlike reactions of our political leaders who are willing to ignore running the country to bring down a sitting president because they appear to just not like him,” notes Mr. Huber, who is also chairman of Mainstream Mental Health, a Texas-based nonprofit.

The volatile impeachment frenzy is driven, he says, by fast-paced social media and the “fight or flight response.” In simple terms, this hard-wired human reaction occurs when people face a threat, and either fight back or run. Continued questionable behavior of “political leaders on both sides of the aisle” is an additional factor. Then it gets complicated.

“Compounded with a social media news cycle of about 15 to 20 minutes — and algorithms on these social media apps that filter out comments that do not reflect the beliefs of the end user — and we get a sort of pseudo-group think. This group think creates an inability to tolerate opposing points of view. The lack of tolerance then stimulates the fight or flight mechanism. Once stimulated, the fight or flight responses become all emotion, and limited if any rational thought is given. This allows the response to go unchecked resulting in immediate aggression and feelings of hate and vitriol,” Mr. Huber says.

AN UNINTENDED BY-PRODUCT

No wonder Americans are feeling weary, antsy, disinterested and/or melancholy about the burden of ongoing impeachment activities.

“Every day the Democrats continue to focus all of their energy — and all of our attention here in the media — on impeachment. They’re also sending a signal to voters that’s pretty clear: We don’t care what you think,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson advised his audience this week.

THE NATIONAL TRUMP BUMP

Enough impeachment noise. Let’s focus on Americans for Tax Reform, which has assembled a helpful list of 850 examples of “good news” arising from Trump administration tax cute and the Jobs Act. The organization cites the small businesses, manufacturers, utility companies and even craft beverage producers that are flourishing thanks to President Trump’s business acumen and productive attitude since he took office.

The lengthy list makes for fact-based but upbeat reading. It is loaded with bonuses, higher wages, new equipment and business expansions, as told by owners and managers all over the nation — each example properly sourced and full of details.

Take, for example Alladin Industries of Elk Point, South Dakota. This 38-year-old, family owned manufacturer of high-pressure cleaning equipment and towing products gave all 80 employees a bonus this year, and will be spending $2 million on new equipment in the immediate future.

“Thank you President Trump for your vision for the future,” declared company CEO Patrick Wingen in a statement.

Find all the promising Trump Bump news at ATR.org/list.

FOXIFIED

Fox News continues to do everything right. The network is now enjoying its highest-rated year in the all-important prime-time hours since it was launched 23 years ago. Fox News also has emerged as the most-watched network in the cable realm for the fourth consecutive year in both prime-time and daytime hours, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“Fox News Channel continues to exert its dominance in cable television as the country experiences what may be one of the most fervent news cycles in history and we are proud to provide our audience with news and opinion they can trust across a variety of programming,” noted Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace in a joint statement.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Zig Zag River cedarwood cabin, built in Mount Hood National Forest in 1930; this is a former Forest Service residence located in Government Camp, Oregon. Three bedrooms, two baths; handsomely renovated, cozy modern kitchen, original wood, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan; 1,023 square feet. Loft, new windows, fireplace. Located in dense pine forest near the riverfront, includes tool shed. Priced at $297,000, available through CascadeSothebysRealty.com; enter 19362147 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 84% of U.S. voters say religion is “important” in their life.

• 69% say people are becoming less tolerant of religion in America today.

• 64% pray daily or several times a week.

• 58% say religious values should play a more important role in U.S. society

• 44% say their faith influences how they vote in national elections.

Source: An EWTN/Real Clear Politics poll of 2,055 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 15-21 and released Monday.

