Thursday, December 12, 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Police in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau are continuing to investigate after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the victim was identified Thursday as 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves of Decatur, Michigan.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. inside an apartment on the second floor. Police say Reeves was shot several times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made and police encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Cape Girardeau is 115 miles south of St. Louis.

