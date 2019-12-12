By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

LONDON — Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says Britain’s election result is “very disappointing” for his party, but he is resisting pressure to step down right away.

Corbyn says the divisive issue of Brexit has “contributed to the result.”

Labour is losing seats to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, which is on course to win a solid majority in Parliament.

Many Labour figures are calling on Corbyn to resign. He said early Friday he would not lead the party into another election, but would stay on during a “process of reflection.” Corbyn also accused the media of attacking Labour and contributing to its poor result.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

