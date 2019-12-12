YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - A man who authorities say held a gun while recording a threatening video about an Ohio Jewish center is asking for certain evidence that portrays him in a negative light to be thrown out.

James Reardon, of New Middletown, was indicted on Sept. 27 on one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Reardon’s defense argued in a motion filed Monday that firearms seized in a search of his residence, except for the one he is allegedly holding in the video, shouldn’t be introduced into evidence because he wasn’t charged with a firearm violation, The Warren Tribune Chronicle reported.

New Middletown police contacted the FBI in August about the Instagram video, which included sirens, screams, gunshot sounds and the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

A submachine gun, AR-15 rifle and Nazi memorabilia were found during a search of Reardon’s home.

Defense attorney Ross Smith said in September that the case is “completely fictional.”

Reardon’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.