By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man charged with fatally stabbing his neighbor more than 70 times was denied bail Wednesday.

Matthew Dusseault, 22, will be held without bail pending his trial in the death of Constance Gauthier, 81, of Woonsocket, who was stabbed to death in her bedroom in March 2016.

Dusseault was not arrested until last July when he was tied to the crime scene through DNA. He pleaded not guilty to murder in January.

Superior Court Magistrate Richard Raspallo ruled Wednesday that the proof of guilt was evident. He also cited the cruelty of the crime.

“This murder was a particularly brutal and violent murder,” Raspallo said.

Dusseault’s attorneys said that even if his DNA was found in Gauthier’s bedroom, that doesn’t prove that he committed murder.

