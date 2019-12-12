By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

An inmate who stole a state-owned dump truck and drove away from the Lansing Correctional Facility in January has been sentenced to 10 more years in prison.

Cal Henry Green, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for aggravated escape from custody, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle, The Leavenworth Times reported.

Prosecutors said he was on a work assignment Jan. 7 when he took the truck and left the prison. He was captured Jan. 10 in Independence, Missouri.

TOP STORIES
Donald Trump Jr. rips Time for 'marketing gimmick' after Greta Thunberg named Person of the Year
Trea Turner takes his emotions out on T-shirt after Nationals lose Rendon
Bill Clinton leak exposes Democrats' double standard on impeachment

Green currently is serving a prison sentence for aggravated battery charge from Wyandotte County. His earliest possible release on that charge was January 2023. The new sentence will begin after Green serves his current sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide