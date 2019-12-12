By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A woman has been charged with negligent homicide nearly three months after being found in a car in Butte, slumped over the body of her 5-month-old daughter. An autopsy determined the baby died of suffocation.

An arrest warrant with a $250,000 bond has been issued for Audria Shannon Nickerson, 30. Her whereabouts are unknown and the warrant was distributed nationwide, Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich told The Montana Standard Thursday.

Blood tests indicated Nickerson had methamphetamine in her system on Sept. 25, the day her daughter died, court records said.

Nickerson’s 1-year-old son, who was in the back seat of the car, is in the custody of the state Division of Child and Family Services.

In September, it was reported that Nickerson was preparing to move to Maine, although Skuletich said he is unsure if that happened.

