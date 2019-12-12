By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

DUDLEY, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy was given naloxone after exposure to drugs during an investigation, according to authorities.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the deputy was removing drugs from the scene of an investigation in the town of Dudley on Wednesday when he had a medical emergency., news outlets reported. The investigation resulted from a call about a drug overdose and involved a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was moving narcotics from the scene to place into evidence when, according to the sheriff’s office, he suffered a “medical emergency.”

The deputy was on the phone with a supervisor when he was stricken, and gave his location so emergency personnel could respond. He pulled his car off the road and first responders administered the naloxone before he was taken to Wayne UNC hospital for evaluation and treatment.

