By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors have announced they would not pursue charges against a physical therapist in Nevada accused of sexual misconduct.

Clark County District Attorney officials denied a request for charges against Michel Rantissi Jr. after he was accused of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

North Las Vegas Justice Court records show Rantissi’s bail was exonerated and the case is closed.

Rantissi was arrested on an allegation he assaulted a person in his office, authorities said.

Rantissi was arrested without any probable cause to charge him, his attorney David Chesnoff said.

Multiple Rantissi supporters appeared at a previous court hearing, court officials said.

Rantissi has had a license with the Nevada Physical Therapy Board since 2003.

