LONDON — The Brexit Party came into Britain’s general election holding no seats in Parliament - and may end up still having no seats in the House of Commons after the results are announced.

Some 300 candidates in the single-issue party led by Nigel Farage ran in Thursday’s election. The party sought not to split the pro-Brexit vote by not running in 317 other Conservative Party strongholds.

Farage, who did not run himself, was a key figure in Britain’s 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union.

Early Friday, Farage claimed some credit for the success of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, who look to snag a majority in Parliament. He says the Conservatives will win lots of seats “because we’ve taken the Labour vote that would never vote Tory.”

