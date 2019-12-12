By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the separate murder convictions and life prison sentences of two people in the deaths of two young girls.

The court rejected appeals by Michael Andrew Nordbye, 33, of Vera and Melissa Clark, 49, of Noble. Attorneys for Nordbye and Clark did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

Nordbye was convicted in Washington County of the 2015 death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter. Court records show the girl, identified only by the initials J.H., died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Clark was convicted in Cleveland County of the 2016 death of a 4-month-old girl, identified as B.Z., at her home daycare in Noble. Authorities say the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head.

