By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Thursday, December 12, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will not be leaning on any of the swing-district Democrats to back the articles of impeachment against President Trump during next week’s vote.

“We’re not whipping this,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat. “This is a vote people will have to come to their own conclusion on.”

The speaker has remained hands-off regarding many of the vulnerable Democratic members, particularly those from Trump-won districts, as they hesitate to embrace impeachment.

Several have said over the past few days that they need more time to review the charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against the president and will likely make a decision next week.

The House Judiciary Committee is set to vote on the two articles Thursday, teeing it up for a full House vote next week along with a historic vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and potentially a bill to keep the government funded.

