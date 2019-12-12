The Pentagon’s top Asia policy official resigned Thursday, officials said, creating a key void inside the Defense Department at a time when the military’s prime focus has turned to China and the Pacific region.

Randall Schriver, the Pentagon’s assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security, stepped down after nearly two years on the job. While there have been reports of disagreements between Mr. Schriver and other top Trump administration officials on China policy, the Pentagon suggested he resigned to spend more time with his family.

“He has a young family, [he] has been here for two years in a very intense role,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters Thursday. “His area of expertise in the Indo-Pacific region is unmatched in the department, and also given the demands of the job, it requires a significant amount of international travel.”

“Randy is looking to move on to another position,” Mr. Hoffman added.

Mr. Schriver has held a host of positions in the Defense Department and State Department over the past two decades. Before that, he served as a Navy intelligence officer from 1989 to 1991.

