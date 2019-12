HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say one person died at a hospital Wednesday night after being shot at a MAX station parking lot in Hillsboro, Oregon.

KOIN reports that shots were fired in the parking lot of the Quatama MAX station.

A man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A person of interest was detained.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.