By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - A Chandler man is facing a felony charge after being accused of impersonating a federal peace officer.

Federal authorities say 40-year-old Justin Adams Cummings allegedly pretended to be a U.S. Marshal earlier this month.

Phoenix TV station KTVK says a Salt River Police report shows Cummings also allegedly misrepresented himself during a Sept. 7 incident at Talking Stick Resort casino near Scottsdale.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: High-level, N.K. defector implores Trump to foment coup; tells president he's been duped
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page rejects Trump's restraining order claim: 'This is a lie'
AOC says 'white supremacist sympathizer' Tucker Carlson is keeping her from going on Fox News

Tribal police responded to a person who was acting disorderly and an associate of that person identified himself as a U.S. Marshal.

Police believe that person was Cummings.

Authorities recently obtained a search warrant for Cummings‘ home in Glendale.

Inside the home, investigators say they found several shirts and a hat with “U.S. Marshals” written on them.

It was unclear Thursday if Cummings has a lawyer yet.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide