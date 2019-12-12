By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police shot and killed a pit bull after it charged at an officer following a fight with a poodle, authorities said.

Officers found a woman caring for her poodle, which was covered in blood, when they responded to a report of dogs fighting at the intersection of Viola Street and Catoctin Way Wednesday, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety news release.

The pit bull’s owner had told them he had stabbed his pet and used pepper spray to get it to release the poodle.

When the wounded pit bull lunged at police, an officer shot it to death.

The poodle was taken to a veterinarian.

Police were investigating after the poodle’s owner said the pit bull was not on a leash and the pit bull’s owner could face charges.

