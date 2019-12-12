A man found dead in his wife’s freezer last month had been there 10 years before her death led to the discovery of the body, Utah police said Thursday.

Authorities are investigating how 69-year-old Paul Edward Mathers died, and whether the woman may have had any help putting the body into the deep freezer located in a utility room, the Deseret News reported.

The woman used a wheelchair before she was found dead last month, but did not need one in early 2009, when her husband died, police said. Paul Mathers was not a large man, said Sgt. Jeremy Hansen of the police department in Tooele, Utah.

He was found Nov. 22, after police conducting a welfare check found 75-year-old wife Jeanne Sourone-Mathers dead inside her apartment of natural causes.

Police found her husband’s body as they searched the apartment west of Salt Lake City.

Authorities are now investigating why the woman kept the body. They are looking at whether she wanted to keep collecting his social security and Veteran’s Affairs checks, Hansen said.

