By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman was struck and killed by a police cruiser that was responding to an emergency call, prosecutors said.

Maria Graca, 75, of Brockton, was walking when she was hit by a police officer just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Graca was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then transferred to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said the cruiser’s lights and sirens were on.

The officer driving the cruiser has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.

