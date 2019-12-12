By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman was struck and killed by a police cruiser that was responding to an emergency call, prosecutors said.

Maria Graca, 75, of Brockton, was walking when she was hit by a police officer just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Graca was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then transferred to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

TOP STORIES
Nadler rejects Republican demands for minority hearing on impeachment
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Prosecutors said the cruiser’s lights and sirens were on.

The officer driving the cruiser has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide