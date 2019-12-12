By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced on Thursday that she will push legislation to increase oversight of privately-run treatment facilities for youth after a long-standing pattern of abuse was discovered at one facility.

The governor plans to change how private treatment facilities for youth are licensed and inspected by the state. Her recommendations come after an investigative report found that young adults at Aurora Plains Academy in Plankinton suffered physical, mental and sexual abuse for a decade. The state had limited oversight of the facility.

The report from a journalism non-profit organization called South Dakota News Watch found that 400 child abuse or neglect complaints were filed against the facility but only 39 of the complains were investigated by the state.

TOP STORIES
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting
AOC says 'white supremacist sympathizer' Tucker Carlson is keeping her from going on Fox News
Chris Wallace, Fox News host: Trump engaging in unprecedented assault on freedom of the press

After the report was released in June, Noem ordered the Department of Social Services to recommend reforms to overhaul how private youth treatment facilities are regulated. Noem said the plan includes a “comprehensive list of recommendations.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide