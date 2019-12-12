By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A teenager accused of killing a Tucson high school student the day after graduation this year has been found competent to stand trial.

Tucson TV station KOLD reported 14-year-old Rene Manuel Yanez was in court Tuesday for a competency hearing.

According to prosecutors, Yanez will be tried as an adult and is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Yanez is accused of fatally shooting Julian Zapeda on May 24, a day after the victim graduated from Tucson High.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Yanez is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond with his next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 16.

