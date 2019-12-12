By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis teenager has been ordered to enter a juvenile detention program for his role in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant.

Sixteen-year-old Justin Mathews also on Thursday was given a suspended 20-year prison term for taking part in the 2018 robbery and shooting of Sgt. Ralph Harper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Under the sentence, Mathews could be released on probation at age 21 if he successfully completes a program which includes counseling and vocational training. If he fails, he could go to prison for 20 years.

TOP STORIES
FBI deliberately hid Carter Page's patriotic role as CIA asset, IG report shows
In cable the day he died, U.S. ambassador warned Clinton about Benghazi security
EXCLUSIVE: High-level, N.K. defector implores Trump to foment coup; tells president he's been duped

Mathews pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder, robbery and other crimes. He was 15 at the time of the crime.

A second teenager charged in the crime, Jalynn Garner, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder but is seeking to withdraw that plea. Garner is 17 now but was 16 when the crime occurred.

Mathews said he provided Garner with a gun and waited in a stolen SUV as Garner tried to rob Harper, a 33-year police veteran who retired in 2007.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide