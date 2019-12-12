By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - The trial has been delayed again for a man accused of killing four people at a North Dakota property management company.

Chad Isaak’s trial was rescheduled for the second time in two weeks, The Bismarck Tribune reported. Court records show Isaak’s trial is now scheduled to start Nov. 30, 2020.

A new judge also has been appointed. Attorneys for Isaak filed a demand to change the judge. No reason is listed. South Central District Judge David Reich is now assigned to the case.

TOP STORIES
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting
Atheist group's legal threats succeed; 3rd-graders' nativity scene pulled from holiday show

Issak, a 45-year-old chiropractor, is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer and Bill and Lois Cobb at the Mandan business last spring.

Isaak has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail with bail set at $1 million. Isaak has requested a change of venue and challenged the legality of search warrants in the investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide