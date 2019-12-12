Impeachment is backfiring on Democrats by motivating more voters and donors to support President Trump as his campaign operation expands into 17 battleground states, campaign officials said Thursday.

“They have ignited a flame underneath that, with 300-some days to go, actually makes our job easier in some ways,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told reporters. “This lit up our base. I think it’s a huge miscalculation by [Democrats].”

Officials said not only is impeachment generating more Trump campaign volunteers and cash donations, it’s swaying independent voters in swing states who want the election, instead of an impeachment investigation, to decide who is the next president.

In a briefing near the Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, senior campaign officials laid out details of their field operations and fundraising for 2020. The campaign has $93 million in the bank and a goal of 2 million volunteers in the 17 states that will decide the election.

The campaign is especially targeting about 8.8 million voters who were very supportive of Mr. Trump in 2016 but didn’t vote in the midterm elections in 2018.

“I promise you they will show up in 2020,” a senior campaign official said.

Mr. Parscale also discussed digital strategies in light of social media platforms such as Twitter banning political ads, which he said is “complete voter suppression activity” targeting the Trump campaign.

“We have done the proper things that, even if Silicon Valley decides they want to shut us off in every way, we have plans to get around anything they want to do,” he said. “They can’t take away from knocking on doors. And there are a lot of things that we can do.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.