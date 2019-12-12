President Trump on Thursday highlighted a “historic” deal that offers paid family leave to federal workers, seizing credit for another item that’s appeared on the Democrats’ wish list for years.

“The federal government will now give 12 weeks of paid family leave to all federal employees, something that nobody expected,” he said at a White House summit on child care and paid leave.

The Democrat-led House on Wednesday passed a defense-authorization bill that included the reform in exchange for Mr. Trump’s push to set up the Space Force as a branch of the military.

Paid family leave is a longtime priority for Democrats, who realized Mr. Trump was eager to secure the Space Force and that Mr. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has pushed for more generous leave for families.

The agreement marked another instance in which Democrats said they extracted a win from a president they’re trying to impeach, while Mr. Trump said his unconventional style secured a win that can appeal to a wide spectrum of America.

“They may like me, they may not. But we get it done,” Mr. Trump said.

Democrats recently agreed to the president’s rewrite of the North American trade deal, and members of both parties linked arms to pass Mr. Trump’s bid for criminal-justice reform.

Mr. Trump tried to put distance between his Republican Party and Democrats in one respect, however.

He said his side didn’t get any support for its efforts to raise the child-tax credit as part of the GOP’s 2017 tax overhaul.

“I noticed every time we do something, the Democrats try and say, ‘We really did it.’ They didn’t do it,” Mr. Trump said. “But we’ll be very nice. We want to be bipartisan.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.