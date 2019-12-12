By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Police in Ukraine have arrested several suspects in the car-bomb killing of a prominent journalist three years ago, the country’s interior minister said Thursday.

Arsen Avakov said the arrests follow a “difficult and persistent” investigation, but gave no further details.

Belarus-born journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed in the center of Kiev on July 20, 2016. Ukrainian authorities have been criticized for their failure to track down the perpetrators.

Andrii Antonenko, a veteran of the fighting against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, said that he was one of those arrested. He wrote on Facebook that his apartment was being searched.

Another suspect is Iuliia Kuzmenko, a doctor, according to her lawyer, Vlad Dobosh.

