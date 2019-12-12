President Trump and China have reportedly reached an initial trade deal that would avert looming tariffs and could be signed within days.

Mr. Trump has approved the terms but the legal text has not been written yet, according to Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with talks.

The administration and Beijing have been locked in contentious negotiations for over a year.

Mr. Trump announced the contours of a “phase-one” deal involving big purchases of U.S. farm goods two months ago, giving global investors hope of relief from tit-for-tat levies and other barriers. Yet both sides have struggled to fill in the details.

Mr. Trump hinted early Thursday that he was close to signing off on a pact.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” he said.

The White House had no immediate comment on a potential breakthrough. Still, stocks jumped Thursday on the reports that Beijing and Washington had reached the so-called phase-one agreement in principle.

The S&P 500 reached a record close, gaining 0.9% to end the day at 3,168.57. The Nasdaq also posted an all-time closing high, rising 0.7% to 8,717.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 220.75 points, or 0.8%, to close at 28,132.

Mr. Trump is under pressure to act. He has until Sunday to decide whether to impose tariffs on $156 billion in Chinese goods that are popular with consumers.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told senators that announcements were possibly “imminent” on the levies, Reuters reported.

Some GOP allies urged him not to give away too much.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, said the White House may need to preserve “tariff leverage” needed for a broader agreement on the thorniest trade issues.

Likewise, top Senate Democrats said Mr. Trump must demand firm concessions.

A weak phase-one deal will leave U.S. companies exposed to China’s trade abuses, they wrote in a Thursday letter.

“Failure to secure commitments from the Chinese government to enact substantive, enforceable, and permanent structural reform will jeopardize American jobs and long-term economic prosperity,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer told Mr. Trump with Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Sherrod Brown of Ohio. “Without a strong agreement in place, the Chinese government continues to employ an array of predatory trade tactics that severely undermine American workers and businesses.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.