By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

Vermont State Police are investigating who pointed a laser at an aircraft in Charlotte.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening about a mile south of Shelburne Air Park Road.

Troopers responded, but did not find anything.

The Federal Aviation Administration says aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety risk and a federal crime. The laser beams can temporarily blind pilots.

Police say violators face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

