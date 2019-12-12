By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - Two fatal shootings that happened in one night are under investigation in a Virginia city and news outlets say the killings broke the city’s record for number of homicides in one year.

Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in Petersburg, police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said in a release. One man was found wounded on a road and another was found with a gunshot wound in the hallway of an apartment building. Both were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead. It’s unclear whether the shootings are related.

“Just about every day, we’re taking guns off the streets, trying to make the streets safer,” Chambliss said. “We’re just asking the people who are out here committing the crimes to put the weapons down. It’s senseless.”

TOP STORIES
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'

The shooting deaths are the city’s 19th and 20th homicides this year, according to news outlets.

Authorities have not named any suspects or announced any arrests.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide