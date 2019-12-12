By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) -

A northern Illinois woman has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a school district’s Parent Teacher Organization that she belonged to.

According to the Rockford Register Star, the woman who is known both as Rebecca L. Kramper and Rebecca L. Cutler was charged this week with felony theft.

In the complaint, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney alleges that Kramper stole as much as $100,000 from the Rockton School District’s PTO between October 2016 and September of this year.

The 37-year-old Rockton resident was booked into the Winnebago County Jail, but was released after posting bond.

It was not immediately known if Kramper had retained an attorney. She did not immediately return a telephone call from The Associated Press to her listed telephone number.

But in a letter to school district staff and parents, the school district’s superintendent, Glenn Terry, says that he believes most, if not all, of the money has been returned. He did not elaborate.

