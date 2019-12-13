By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting has left one man dead and three others injured in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business in Moline Acres.

Police say a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released. The other three victims were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

No information was released about a suspect or motive. Detectives with the department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating.

