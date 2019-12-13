By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old man is dead after what police describe as a rolling gun battle on a busy St. Louis-area interstate highway.

The victim’s name was not immediately released after the shooting that happened Friday on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County, not far from Lambert Airport. Police say the man’s car was struck by sat least 10 rounds fired from two different weapons. The vehicle was then struck by a tractor-trailer.

Police aren’t yet sure what led to the shooting. Investigators are searching for an SUV that fled the shooting scene.

The shooting investigation forced closure of a portion of I-270 for more than three hours, backing up traffic for miles.

