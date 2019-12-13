By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) - An early-morning house fire that injured a firefighter in Bucks County on Friday has been ruled an arson, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the vacant home on Green Lane around 1:30 a.m. and it took them about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns. There was no word on the firefighter’s condition.

No one else was injured.

Authorities believe the blaze was intentionally set and police were investigating, officials said.

