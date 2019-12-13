By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore County police have identified a dismembered body discovered at a recycling center this week.

The man found on Tuesday afternoon at the county’s main recycling plant was 42-year-old John Ernest Stevens, of Laurel, Baltimore County police confirmed on Twitter.

Officers were dispatched around noon to the plant and found his body parts strewn among the recycling, department spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said. Homicide detectives are investigating, news outlets reported.

A cause of death is being determined by a medical examiner, the department said.

