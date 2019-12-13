By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Bentonville police released the name of an officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old robbery suspect.

Officer Joseph Brown shot Dominick Matt on Dec. 6 and has been placed on administrative leave until the state police have completed an investigation, KHBS-TV reported.

According to police, Brown responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a gas station. Based on the store clerk’s description, Brown located Matt, who allegedly brandished a handgun, leading Brown to shoot him.

The state police investigators will present their findings to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney.

