By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Bentonville police released the name of an officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old robbery suspect.

Officer Joseph Brown shot Dominick Matt on Dec. 6 and has been placed on administrative leave until the state police have completed an investigation, KHBS-TV reported.

According to police, Brown responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a gas station. Based on the store clerk’s description, Brown located Matt, who allegedly brandished a handgun, leading Brown to shoot him.

TOP STORIES
Trump sums it up: 'A wild week'
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Impeachment grows hilarious

The state police investigators will present their findings to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide