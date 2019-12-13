By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

MAPLE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A body dragged through snow and left in a rural area in northern Michigan has been identified as a woman who had settled in the state after living in the Chicago area, police said.

The 62-year-old woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. She was last seen Tuesday night in Traverse City, where she had been living with her husband, said Traverse City police Capt. Keith Gillis.

The body was found Wednesday near Maple City, northwest of Traverse City, in Leelanau County. Someone noticed drag marks in the snow and called police. An autopsy was performed Thursday.

A possible suspect is in custody for a separate crime, Gillis said.

There was speculation that the woman could be Adrienne Quintal, a Detroit-area woman who disappeared from a family cabin in Benzie County. But police quickly ruled it out.

“She was dragged over a ridge, then down into a ravine,” Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said.

