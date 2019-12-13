By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who had shipments of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to addresses across the Northeast has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Ignacio Bruno, 33, of South Windsor, was also sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport to four years of probation. He pleaded guilty in September in drug trafficking charges. He was arrested in April 2018.

Bruno coordinated the shipment of cocaine through the U.S. mail from suppliers in Puerto Rico to various addresses in Connecticut and elsewhere, according to court documents.

Bruno paid people to use their residences to receive the drug parcels. Authorities seized several kilograms of cocaine during the investigation.

Bruno’s accomplice, Lugo Del Valle, was sentenced last month to five years in prison.

