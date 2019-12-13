JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a drunken driving crash that left a woman and an 8-year-old girl dead.

Brian Keith Hooker, 49, was sentenced earlier this week in Duval County, the Florida Times-Union reported. He pleaded guilty in July to DUI manslaughter and DUI causing injury.

Hooker was driving a pickup truck on a Jacksonville street on Christmas Day 2017 when he lost control on a curve and hit a concrete pole, a warrant said. Front-seat passenger Bonnie Summey and 8-year-old Amanda Hooker, who was sitting on Summey’s lap, were ejected from the vehicle. Another girl in the back seat was injured but not ejected.

Amanda Hooker died at a hospital, and Summey died at the crash scene, police said. Neither were wearing a seat belt.

Officers reported finding bottles inside the truck. Brian Hooker’s blood-alcohol level was recorded at 0.13 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

