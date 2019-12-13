By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A former Massachusetts middle school teacher has been sentenced to five years in jail forsecretly recording a 14-year-old student using the bathroom.

Scott McDonald, 39, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of enticing a child under the age of 16 and 14 counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Victims who spoke with Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker asked for the maximum sentence to be issued, The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

“(McDonald’s) crime has shaken us to our core. They have broken our hearts, hurt our family and destroyed our ability to touch,” a mother of a victim said.

Prosecutors say McDonald had been recording young males between the ages of 12 and adulthood in his home and at school since at least 2012.

McDonald made a statement before his sentencing that he’s glad someone turned him in because “it had to end.”

