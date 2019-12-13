TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) - A gang of gunmen on motorcycles on Friday killed Pedro Ildefonso Armas, the director of Honduras’maximum security prison.

The prison run by Armas was where a key witness against the president’s brother was killed in October.

Armas was seen on a video in October talking to inmate Nery López Sanabria before a masked man opened a door and allowed a gang of prisoners to shoot and stab López Sanabria.

Notebooks belonging to López Sanabria were used in a U.S. drug trafficking trial as evidence to convict ex-congressman Antonio “Tony” Hernández, who is the younger brother of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

López Sanabria was a former associate of Antonio Hernadez and was also known as Magdaleno Meza Fúnez. His lawyer, Carlos Chajtur, blamed the Honduran government for his death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.