Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Thursday tried to rebut some apparent criticism from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a top rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, that he’s being overly rosy about the prospects for bipartisanship after President Trump is out of office.

“I read a speech by one of my — good person — one of my opponents, saying that, ‘You know, Biden says we’re going to have to work with Republicans to get stuff passed,’ ” Mr. Biden said at a Bay Area, California, fundraiser, according to a pool report of the event. “I thought, ‘Well, OK — how are you going to do it, by executive order?’ “

“This particular person said, ‘He thinks he can actually unify the country — you can’t unify the country,’ ” he said. “Well, guys, if we can’t unify the country, you all ought to go home now, because nothing’s going to happen except by executive order.”

Mr. Biden didn’t mention Ms. Warren of Massachusetts by name. But she delivered a speech earlier in the day in New Hampshire where she took some shots at Mr. Biden — also without naming him directly.

“Unlike some candidates for the Democratic nomination, I’m not counting on Republican politicians having an epiphany and suddenly supporting the kinds of tax increases on the rich or big business accountability they have opposed under Democratic presidents for a generation,” she said, according to prepared remarks.

As he has during the campaign, Mr. Biden also talked up his ability to help down-ballot candidates in states like North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Florida.

“I don’t care what your plans are. If you end up with an overwhelmingly lopsided Senate, you’re in trouble,” he said. “I’m the only one who wins in those states and brings people along. … It doesn’t mean others can’t, but it matters whether or not we can bring along Democrats.”

At a separate fundraiser Thursday, Mr. Biden told the crowd that most of them would not be getting a tax cut, saying he knew the wealthy du Pont family of Delaware didn’t need his help.

“And by the way, I never demonized them. I’ve never run one of these campaigns about — these super populist campaigns,” he said.

