By David Sherfinski - The Washington Times - Friday, December 13, 2019

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s Democratic opponents are eating into his lead in Mr. Biden’s “firewall” state of South Carolina, according to a Post and Courier-Change Research poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 27% of likely Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 20% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 19%, according to the poll.

It’s the first time since February that Mr. Biden hasn’t had a double-digit lead in the state in Post and Courier-Change polls.

In an October poll, Mr. Biden had been in the lead at 30%, followed by Ms. Warren at 19%, Mr. Sanders at 13% and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 11%. Ms. Harris has since exited the race.

In the new poll, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was at 9%, followed by billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 5% apiece, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii at 4% and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 3%.

The survey of 392 likely Democratic primary voters was taken from Dec. 6-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

