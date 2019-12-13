By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver and critically injuring his mother-in-law at their Vermont home is expected back in court after murder charges were refiled against him.

Aita Gurung, of Burlington, was initially charged with killing his wife in 2017. But Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dropped the charges against him and two other violent crime suspects because evidence showed the defendants were legally insane. He had pleaded not guilty.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office would review the cases after Republican Gov. Phil Scott questioned George’s actions. The first-degree murder charge was refiled in September. Gurung’s lawyer plans to use the insanity defense.

TOP STORIES
Atheist group's legal threats succeed; 3rd-graders' nativity scene pulled from holiday show
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting
White House, GOP at odds over Senate impeachment trial

WCAX-TV reports that a doctor says he is mentally unfit for trial. Donovan said he plans to challenge that finding noting that Gurung was found competent in December of 2017.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide