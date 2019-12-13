By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 30-year-old Columbia man has been charged in the shooting death of another man at a motel.

Kevin Joseph Lambert was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is a suspect in the death of 36-year-old Marceino Carlous Moore.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Lambert.

Moore, of Columbia, was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday. He was sitting in his car, which was still running, in the parking lot of the Welcome Inn.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

