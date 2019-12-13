MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A western Montana man has pleaded guilty to charges that he set illegal traps near the Clark Fork River in Missoula, killing a dog.

Jaymz Partida pleaded guilty Thursday during his initial appearance in Justice Court for setting traps without tags and not properly setting a conibear trap - which is designed to kill an animal quickly. Conibear traps are required to be recessed into a box or tube, said Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser.

Partida declined a court-appointed attorney and said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.

Partida, 45, still faces a charge of illegally setting traps within the city limits, which will be heard in Municipal Court.

Partida and his nephew, Michael Bruno, 35, were both cited after the Dec. 1 death of a 17-month-old dog.

Bruno told KGVO-AM after Thursday’s hearing that he was teaching his uncle how to trap and was responsible for the traps. Bruno has not yet appeared in court.

Both men said they felt bad about the dog’s death.

Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set a Dec. 18 restitution hearing for Partida.

