By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 21-year-old New York man who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI after authorities said he talked about joining the Islamic State and avenging the New Zealand mosque shootings has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Fabjan Alameti was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Friday to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of lying to a federal officer about making terrorism-related comments.

Authorities first interviewed Alameti in 2018, and he later made pro-Islamic State social media posts.

TOP STORIES
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting
Comedian Patton Oswalt blasts Trump voters: 'Stupid a--holes'

Prosecutors say he was traveling to Montana by bus on March 15 when a gunman killed 50 people in Christchurch. Alameti, who told an informant that he would “attack random people to avenge the blood,” was arrested April 3 at a Bozeman gun range.

Alameti’s public defender argued his client’s statements were protected under the First Amendment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide