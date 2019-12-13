PARIS (AP) - A man who allegedly lunged at a Paris police patrol with a knife and threatened to kill the officers was shot to death Friday in the French capital’s main business district, two police officials told The Associated Press.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, said the officers were not injured in the attack at La Defense. They said the officers used their service weapons against the assailant, who died a short time later.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.