HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Henderson police say a man was shot and wounded during a shootout with officers looking into the ownership of a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

The shootout occurred Thursday when man and a woman stopped while riding the motorcycle pointed out a nearby home where the couple said the motorcycle’s owner lived, Officer Rodrigo Pena said.

Pena said it wasn’t clear what prompted the gunfire involving a man who was outside the home and it wasn’t immediately known how many officers fired shots.

The wounded man was hospitalized and his condition wasn’t available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.