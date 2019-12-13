By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Police said a woman in northeastern Pennsylvania killed her 5-year-old daughter and then herself Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police found the victims Friday morning in Bear Creek Township, near Wilkes-Barre, in a car parked just off the road in a wooded area bisected by a clear-cut for power lines.

Troopers identified the victims as 31-year-old Christina Tyler and 5-year-old Olivia Tyler. The car was Christina Tyler’s, police said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, but that nobody else was involved.

